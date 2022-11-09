Photo Credit: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit
NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged food writers and influencers this week to help fight antisemitism by using food at a media conference held in advance of the kosher industry’s largest trade fair.

Adams issued the appeal during a visit to Jewish Food Media Conference that took place ahead of this week’s KosherFest trade show (Nov. 8-9) at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The media conference, held at a kosher Japanese restaurant in Manhattan, was attended by more than 100 Jewish writers.

“Food is powerful,” Adams said.

The mayor also praised the work of the Masbia Soup Kitchen network while urging those attending the media conference to help fight antisemitism with food.

The two-day business-to-business trade fair, which focuses on the kosher-certified food industry, has been held each year for the past 33 years.

