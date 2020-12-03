Photo Credit: NY Live / YouTube screengrab

The governors of both New York and New Jersey are both saying the same thing when they tweet similar bad news about the rise in coronavirus cases in their states: “Mask Up.” They say it in the same direct, blunt language that New Yorkers and New Jerseyans are famous for, and which put these two leaders into office. No nonsense, no candy-coating the numbers. There’s work to do.

New Jersey reached the highest number of positive results from coronavirus tests conducted in a single day on Thursday (Dec. 3), according to a report by NJ.com.

Advertisement



There were 4,913 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey on Thursday alone – the highest number since the start of the outbreak in the state this March — in addition to 64 deaths reported over the past 24 hours as well, bringing the state’s death toll to 15,373.

As of Thursday night, there was a total of 350,999 COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. On Wednesday night, 3,292 residents in the state were hospitalized with symptoms of the coronavirus.

NEW JERSEY #COVID19 UPDATE:

➡️4,913 new positive cases

➡️350,999 cumulative total cases

➡️64 new confirmed deaths

➡️15,373 total deaths This pandemic is nowhere near over. We can’t give up the fight now. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands.https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/8j4c11BFFA — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 3, 2020

“This pandemic is nowhere near over,” Murphy tweeted as he provided an update on the new numbers. “We can’t give up the fight now. Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands.”

As of this Saturday, new rules take effect for the next four weeks, banning all indoor organized spots at the youth, high school and adult recreation levels for both games and practices.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people, effective Monday. Outdoor amusements are subject to a 50 percent capacity limit.

Exceptions to the gathering rule include religious or political activities, including funerals, memorial services and weddings.

“Separate groups who are dining outdoors at restaurants do not constitute a single ‘gathering’,” Murphy said.

NYC Daily COVID-19 Cases Spike to April Levels

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated Thursday that “the second wave is upon us,” with the city’s daily coronavirus case average just shy of 2,000 – 1,962 cases were diagnosed on Thursday for the first time since April, with the seven-day rolling positivity rate over 5 percent – this, when the mayor insisted on closing schools two weeks ago because the rate had only reached a three percent threshold.

The mayor is now reopening those schools, effective Monday, albeit with increased testing.

Hospitalizations across New York State topped 4,000 on Thursday for the first time since May 27. Governor Andrew Cuomo triggered the emergency hospital protocol earlier in the week to beef up the state capacity in case of a surge in admissions.

Today's update on the numbers: Of the 203,440 tests reported yesterday, 9,855 were positive (4.84% of total). Total hospitalizations are at 4,063. Sadly, there were 61 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2ZQp2fcZ88 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 3, 2020

“The test positivity rate in the focus areas under NY’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.91 percent,” Cuomo said in a second tweet. “The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 4.49 percent. We continue to take strong action to respond to outbreaks and to stop the spread. Mask Up.”

In Albany holding a briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/nEMa0esiRs — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 3, 2020