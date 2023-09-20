Photo Credit: Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has signed an election reform package that allows New Yorkers to vote early by mail.

The legislation also allows same-day voter registration on the first day of early voting.

“By safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process and ensuring equal access to the ballot box, we empower every New Yorker to have their voice heard,” Hochul said.

“New York State remains committed to strengthening our democratic process, championing the right to vote for every citizen and cementing our place as a national leader on voting rights.”

Legislation (S. 6195/A.1177) allows absentee ballots to be counted if they have been taped and show no signs of tampering.

Legislation (S. 5984-A/A. 6132-A) creates what the governor’s office called a “Golden Day” on the first day of the early voting period, when New Yorkers can register to vote and cast their ballots at their polling place all on the same day.

In addition, Legislation (S. 5965-A/A. 4009-A) requires local jails to provide voter registration information to individuals of voting age being released from a local correctional facility.