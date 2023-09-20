Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
El Al Airlines passenger plane parked at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Ben Gurion International Airport has been forced to change the arrival routes of incoming flights in response to a severe cyber attack that has blocked the use of GPS to navigate aircraft as they land, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

Israel has been hit by repeated cyberattacks in recent months.

The issue was cleared for publication in response to multiple complaints by residents of communities like Modi’in Illit, Hashmonaim, Lapid and Kfar Oranim, who have been hearing the roar of incoming aircraft at all times of the day – and night.

It’s not yet clear who is behind the attacks that forced the airport to change the approach route.

Meanwhile, in response air traffic controllers are currently using the instrument landing system (ILS) to guide the aircraft on their approaches to the airport.

