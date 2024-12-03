Photo Credit: IDF spokesperson

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that flags on all state buildings will be flown at half-staff to honor IDF Captain Omer Neutra, a 21-year-old soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and native of Long Island. The tribute will take place on the day of Neutra’s funeral, as determined by his family.

Neutra, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen born in New York City and raised in the town of Oyster Bay in Plainview, Long Island, was confirmed deceased following the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Initially believed to be among the hostages taken into Gaza, 14 months later, new intelligence and a decision by the Military Rabbinate has revealed that Neutra was killed during the assault, and his body was subsequently kidnapped by the attackers. Also killed in his tank were Shaked Dahan, Oz Daniel, and Nimrod Cohen.

“For months, we’ve prayed for the safe return of Omer Neutra and all those kidnapped by Hamas,” said Governor Hochul. “This horrific news shakes all New Yorkers to our core. I’ve met with Omer’s brave family and learned so much about this incredible young man. As we mourn this tragedy, let us continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war without Hamas in power, and a lasting peace.”

Neutra, a tank platoon commander in the IDF, was remembered by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino as a cherished member of the local community. “It is with deep sadness that we learn of the tragic loss of Omer Neutra, a beloved son of the Town of Oyster Bay and IDF soldier, who was killed by Hamas terrorists,” Saladino said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Omer’s family, friends, and all who loved him. This is a time of unbearable grief and a tragic loss for our entire town.”

Governor Hochul has been vocal about the urgency of bringing hostages home, including during her 2023 visit to Israel, where she met with families of those affected. She has also called for lasting peace in the region and condemned Hamas for its actions.

New York State and town-owned facilities in Oyster Bay will lower their flags to half-staff on the day of Neutra’s funeral, as an expression of respect and mourning.

“May the memory of Omer be a source of strength to those mourning his loss,” Saladino added.

Omer was a lone soldier and lived in Kibbtz Afikim. He served in 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

