March 1, 2022

19:12 Zelensky: What is the Point of Saying ‘Never Again’?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a bitter statement on Tuesday evening following a Russian missile attack on Babi Yar.

“To the world: what is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating. . .” Zelensky demanded in a tweet.

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

The Kiev TV Tower is adjacent to the massacre site, and was also hit, immediately knocking a range of channels off the air.

19:07 Israeli MK, Former MK, Condemn Attack on Babi Yar

An Israeli Knesset member and a former lawmaker who became the chairman of The Jewish Agency have both condemned a Russian missile attack that struck the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial site on Monday evening.

Israeli MK Alex Kirshnir slammed the attack, calling it “damage to the heart of the Jewish People, to the memory of the Holocaust. This war is become more and more brutal; we must do everything to stop it.”

Former MK, Jewish Agency chairman and past Soviet refusenik Natan Sharansky, likewise harshly condemned the attack.

“We at the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, built on Europe’s largest mass grave of the Holocaust, work to preserve historical memory following decades of Soviet suppression of historical truth, so that the evils of the past can never be repeated. We must not allow the truth to, once again, become the victim of war,” Sharansky said.

18:58 Russian Missiles Strike Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial

Russian military forces bombed the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial site on Tuesday, built over the mass grave where 34,000 Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis in 1941, during World War II.

Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust! — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 1, 2022

“Russia has launched a missile attack on the territory where the Babyn Yar memorial complex is located,” Ukraine Presidential Office Chairman Andriy Yermak said in a statement.

“These villains are killing Holocaust victims for the second time.”

18:45 Sanctions on Russian, Belarus Ice Skaters

Russian and Belarusian ice skaters have been barred from all international competitions, another of the sanctions against the two nations emerging in the sports world.

“The ISU Council . . . agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the USI Members in Russia and Belarus shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions,” the organization said in its statement. Included in the ban are short track and speed skating.

Likewise, the International Olympics Committee has recommended that organizers of sports events should “not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA has announced a similar move, banning Russia from the 2022 World Cup.

18:43 More Sanctions Imposed on Russia

The UK announced Tuesday that has added sanctions against Russia’s largest bank, the Sberbank. On Monday, the country imposed financial sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, Russian National Wealth Fund and its Ministry of Finance.

Russia was locked out of the SWIFT international bank messaging system over the weekend as well.

Britain’s Secretary of State for Transport, MP Grant Shapps tweeted late Monday as well that the UK will not allow any Russian “flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated” vessels to enter UK ports.

“The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade, and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account,” he wrote. “In these circumstances the Department for Transport does not consider it appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports.”

South Korea has also announced sanctions, saying it has banned transactions with Sberbank, VEB and five other major Russian banks, and “strongly” urged its public and financial institutions to suspend trades on Russia treasury bonds as of Wednesday.

In addition, Google and YouTube announced Tuesday that they will block Russia’s state-owned RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik channels across the 27-member Europe Union. Facebook’s owner Meta took a similar action on Monday.

18:40 Increased Aid for Ukraine from Global Allies

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Tuesday his nation will provide Ukraine with $50 million in lethal and non-lethal military aid. “We are talking missiles, ammunition, we are talking supporting them in their defense of their own homeland,” he said.

Norway likewise announced that it plans to send 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine. The Scandinavian nation joins Finland and Sweden in sending lethal weapons to Kiev.

Internet terminals designed to work with Starlink satellites orbiting Earth, sent to Ukraine by tech mogul Elon Musk, arrived in the country on Tuesday. Musk – who owns SpaceX, Tesla and Boston Dynamics — immediately activated the Starlink high-speed internet service for the country in response to a request by Ukraine’s vice premier.

The UK announced this weekend that it will send £40 million in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine, aimed at increasing medical supplies and basic necessities for the population, in addition to deploying UK government humanitarian experts to the region to support refugees fleeing the country.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that its government will donate $10 million in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine government and refugees, saying it plans to “actively contribute to resolving the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.”

18:37 Kiev TV Tower Hit by Russian Rocketfire

At least five people were killed in Kiev after Russian forces struck the Kiev television tower and its surrounding area, knocking numerous channels off the air.

Kyiv right now.

The city authorities have promised to fix the damage asap and resume TV broadcasting pic.twitter.com/quEvGvx4fb — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 1, 2022

Smoke was seen rising in the Babi Yar district. According to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, the strike on the TV tower was close to the country’s Holocaust Memorial complex.

Ukraine Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko accused Russian forces of trying to disrupt the communication signal. City authorities promised to fix the damage and resume broadcasting as soon as possible.

A huge 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles was seen moving towards the Ukrainian capital earlier in the day.

18:31 Russian Forces Attack Kherson

Russian forces entered the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, encountering stiff resistance as they attempted to seize control over a key bridge near the city.

The attackers launched rockets on Kherson Airport but failed to capture the strategic target.

Kherson is located near Moscow-controlled Crimea.

18:19 Ukraine-Russia Talks Resume Wednesday

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are slated to resume on Wednesday, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

The first round of negotiations, held Monday, stretched five hours before negotiating delegations returned to their respective capitals for consultations.

18:06 Diplomats Walk Out as Lavrov Speaks to UNHRC

More than 140 ambassadors and diplomats walked out of a session at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday in Geneva.

Diplomats walk out of the conference during Russian foreign minister, Lavrov's speech.

Geneva, #Switzerland ?? pic.twitter.com/VlIQ4EnpvW — Aleph א #IStandWithUkraine ?? (@no_itsmyturn) March 1, 2022

The walkout came at the start of a pre-recorded video message by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia has a seat on the UNHRC.

17:28 Kharkiv Government Building Bombed

Russia military forces detonated a huge explosion and fireball at around 8 am Tuesday directly in front of the regional administration building in Kharkiv’s Freedom Square.

Russian missiles this morning hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring 6 people including a child. A massive convoy of Russian armored vehicles stretching 40 miles is bearing down on Kyiv. Here in Geneva, Russia sits on the U.N. Human Rights Council. pic.twitter.com/uxzwCUPGgx — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 1, 2022

The area around the building appeared to be flattened following the blast, with a massive crater appearing in the middle of the square. Search and rescue operations in Ukraine’s second largest city immediately began in a desperate attempt to find those trapped under the rubble.

Ongoing search and rescue operation in the regional administration building, Freedom square,

Kharkiv #Ukraine ??pic.twitter.com/am3aeIuZYr — Aleph א #IStandWithUkraine ?? (@no_itsmyturn) March 1, 2022

One day earlier, Russian forces shelled residential housing in the city, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said. At least nine people were killed in the attack, including five people, all members of one family, who were burned to death in their car.

17:26 Ukraine’s Pres. Zelensky Addresses EU

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation Tuesday after addressing a gathering of the European Parliament.

Speaking via video link from Kiev, Zelensky said that he is glad to have united all the countries of the European Union, but “did not know that it would have such a high price,” adding that it is a personal tragedy for him, “for every Ukrainian, for our country.”

17:21 Belarus Denies Joining Russia’s War

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has denied reports that his country is joining Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the Belarus state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko said Belarus has no plans to join Russia’s military operation, and denied allegations by the Ukraine Parliament that Russian troops were launching attacks on Ukraine from Belarus territory.

The Ukraine Parliament also warned that Belarusian troops have entered the war, attacking the northwestern city of Chernihiv.