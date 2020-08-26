Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Bazman1987

The Central Hatzolah NYC organization sent out a message to the Jewish communities served by its emergency medical responders on Wednesday, warning that over the past several weeks, there has been an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the area.

Although many of the cases “appear to be relatively minor,” the organization writes in its message, “There have been an increase in cases with more severe symptoms as well as hospitalizations and ICU admissions.”

With the end of summer and the start of the school year approaching, as well as upcoming High Holy Days, Hatzolah underlines:

Now is the time to be extra cautious!

“If we aren’t extremely strict and careful with following the recommendations of the CDC, State and Local Governments, and other healthcare professionals, we can God forbid see a deadly resurgence. There has been enough death and suffering in our community from COVID-19. We must do our part to prevent the spread and to help keep the vulnerable people in our community safe.”

We want to remind you:

Follow recommended social distancing precautions.

WEAR A MASK in cases where strict social distancing cannot be practiced.

Large gatherings of any kind must be avoided.

Do not make any assumptions about the virus. While much has been learned about the virus, there are still many unknowns. Don’t assume that if you have recovered already, or have antibodies, that you won’t pass it on to others (or possibly even get sick again). The data is incomplete. We do not want to take any chances with our families and friends!

If you are feeling sick: STAY HOME and consult your doctor if you have any medical questions. Don’t forget to eat and drink regularly to prevent dehydration. In the event of an emergency, call Hatzolah.

The organization “implores” the community to remain committed to the safe practices listed above and reminds that with Hashem’s help we will get through this together as a community.