New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned what he called “outrageous attacks on our Jewish community” in response to a video showing a woman slapping the shtreimel off the head of a Hasidic man in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood.

Another day and another disturbing incident in #BoroPark. This despicable incident happened this afternoon but thanks to our volunteers, she was caught and subsequently arrested by @NYPD66Pct. @NYPDHateCrimes pic.twitter.com/kCEfFpqbrb — ???? ???? ??????? (@BPShomrim) September 18, 2022

The woman was seen in the video screaming at the man before slapping off his traditional headwear this weekend.

The attack was also condemned by US Representative Jerry Nadler, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) as well as local city and state politicians.

We are sickened by yet another unprovoked attack on an Orthodox Jewish man walking the streets of New York. We extend our best wishes to the victim and call for the swift apprehension of the perpetrator. https://t.co/lArj9DR4rH — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) September 18, 2022

“These attacks on our Jewish community won’t be tolerated, not in our city. We will keep our streets safe,” Adams said. He thanked police for their quick response to “these acts of antisemitic hatred.”

The woman was arrested, Boro Park Shomrim said.