NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned what he called “outrageous attacks on our Jewish community” in response to a video showing a woman slapping the shtreimel off the head of a Hasidic man in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood.

The woman was seen in the video screaming at the man before slapping off his traditional headwear this weekend.

Antisemitic Hate in Borough Park, Brooklyn
The attack was also condemned by US Representative Jerry Nadler, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) as well as local city and state politicians.

“These attacks on our Jewish community won’t be tolerated, not in our city. We will keep our streets safe,” Adams said. He thanked police for their quick response to “these acts of antisemitic hatred.”

The woman was arrested, Boro Park Shomrim said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

