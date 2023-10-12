Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

New York City is preparing for what could be a very unpleasant weekend following a call by Iran’s proxy in Gaza, Hamas, urging mass global demonstrations to support “Palestinian Authority Arabs” and by proxy, the despicable massacres perpetrated by its operatives last weekend in southern Israeli villages.

The department has activated its Joint Operations Center (JOC) at One Police Plaza in downtown Manhattan in anticipation of possible unrest.

At least 25 Americans have been confirmed dead at the hands of Hamas terrorists in the brutal assault carried out by the Iranian proxy on Saturday morning as the terror group launched its war on the State of Israel.

The NYPD ordered all officers to report in uniform, beginning Friday, in response to the call by Hamas international representative Khaled Masha’al urging Muslims worldwide to stage protests.

All 77 precincts will see increased security, with additional police officers monitoring parking areas and entrances at all police stations.

“All uniformed members of the service in every rank will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment,” read the memo sent Wednesday night to all NYPD officers.

No shift changes or days off are to be granted and the order is to remain in effect “until further notice,” according to the memo quoted by the New York Post.