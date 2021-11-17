Photo Credit: Wikimedia / BeyondMyKen
New York City Public School 64 at 605 East 9th Street between Avenues B and C in the Alpabet City area of the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, built 1904-1906.

At least 30 New York City public schools will offer a second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, it was announced late Tuesday.

Vaccine clinics to administer first doses of the vaccine to the younger children resumed Wednesday.

The second dose of the vaccine will be made available beginning November 30. Children seeking the vaccine must be accompanied by an adult and be able to produce consent from a guardian.

Children who have not yet been vaccinated will also be able to receive their first shots at that time, according to The Gothamist.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters at a briefing that 26,300 first doses were administered at public schools so far; a total 72,000 children out of some 660,000 have been inoculated at city sites.

