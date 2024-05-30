Photo Credit: Pixabay / Photogeider

NYPD officers have arrested a 58-year-old Pakistani immigrant in connection with an attempted ramming attack on a group of Hasidic Jews Wednesday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

This subject jumped the curb, attempting to mow down pedestrians while shouting antisemitic slurs. Thanks to the outstanding collaborative efforts between our volunteers, @BPShomrim, and @ShomrimCH volunteers, he was ultimately apprehended and arrested by @NYPD63Pct. pic.twitter.com/Cur0MMmhRS — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) May 30, 2024

The attack took place outside Mesivta Nachlas Yaakov (also known as the Viener Yeshiva) on East 55th Street.

The suspect screamed “I’m gonna kill all the Jews!” as he drove a 2011 white Crown Victoria car on to the sidewalk in front of the Mesivta Nachlas Yaakov School on East 55th Street, aiming at the Hasidic men outside the school.

He was caught and arrested by NYPD officers together with members of the Shomrim civil security patrol, and now faces charges of attempted murder and hate crimes.