New York City Police Department vehicle.

NYPD officers have arrested a 58-year-old Pakistani immigrant in connection with an attempted ramming attack on a group of Hasidic Jews Wednesday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

The attack took place outside Mesivta Nachlas Yaakov (also known as the Viener Yeshiva) on East 55th Street.

The suspect screamed “I’m gonna kill all the Jews!” as he drove a 2011 white Crown Victoria car on to the sidewalk in front of the Mesivta Nachlas Yaakov School on East 55th Street, aiming at the Hasidic men outside the school.

He was caught and arrested by NYPD officers together with members of the Shomrim civil security patrol, and now faces charges of attempted murder and hate crimes.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

