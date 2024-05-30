Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The death toll from the Israeli attack in Homs, Syria, rose to 6, while refrigerated trucks loaded with weapons were burned, The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night. The dead were three Syrians belonging to Hezbollah and three non-Syrians who were also Hezbollah members.

#سورية: هجوم إسرائيلي معاد استهدف موقعا في بلدة #بانياس ساحلية، وآخر يستهدف منطقة الفرقلس في ريف #حمص؛ الهجوم في بانياس يسفر عن استشهاد طفلة (عامان) وإصابة آخرين وفق ما أوردت وسائل إعلام رسمية والمرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان. الهجوم في ريف حمص يستهدف شاحنات تابعة لحزب الله… pic.twitter.com/iPdGQUoRMk — موقع عرب 48 (@arab48website) May 29, 2024

The SOHR indicated that the Syrian air defenses attempted to confront the Israeli attack on Syrian sites, as Israeli missiles targeted at least one military site in Homs, near the Al-Furqalus area, which led to columns of smoke rising from the site. SOHR noted that the Hezbollah forces and Iranian militias are camped in the Al-Furqalus area.

Since the beginning of 2024, the SOHR has counted 43 Israeli attacks in Syrian territory, 32 of which were from the air and 12 from the ground. These strikes destroyed 91 targets, including weapons and ammunition depots, headquarters, centers, and vehicles.

The strikes killed 148 soldiers, in addition to wounding 69 others.