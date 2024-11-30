Photo Credit: Yechezkel Itkin / Chabad Lubavitch HQ / FB
Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in front of 770 Eastern Parkway, World Lubavitch HQ, (archive)

New York City police have boosted security this weekend to protect the annual Kinus Hashluchim, the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.

The extra protection follows the abduction and murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, hy”d, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in the United Arab Emirates, earlier this month. Because of their prominence in the communities in which they provide myriad services to local and visiting Jews, Chabad emissaries are sometimes targeted by terrorists and other violent antisemitic attackers.

This weekend, some 6,500 emissaries of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and their guests — from all 50 states and more than 100 countries — are gathered in Crown Heights for a weekend of workshops, Torah classes and special events.

The weekend culminates with a massive banquet at which a rollcall lists every state and country in which the emissaries are found.

Meanwhile, as thousands of Chabad emissaries are gathered in Brooklyn, pro-terror supporters have again been blocking the streets of Manhattan with hate.

Similar “protesters” attempted to disrupt New York’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but were quickly removed by police.

Several arrests were made.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

