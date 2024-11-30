Photo Credit: Yechezkel Itkin / Chabad Lubavitch HQ / FB

New York City police have boosted security this weekend to protect the annual Kinus Hashluchim, the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.

Shluchim are men and women (and even their children) dispatched by the Rebbe-Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory-to dedicate their lives to serve the Jewish people around the globe. You can find them in places from Nepal to Normal, IL, and in your own community. pic.twitter.com/wcmRqVdTwt — Chabad.org (@Chabad) November 26, 2024

The extra protection follows the abduction and murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, hy”d, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in the United Arab Emirates, earlier this month. Because of their prominence in the communities in which they provide myriad services to local and visiting Jews, Chabad emissaries are sometimes targeted by terrorists and other violent antisemitic attackers.

This weekend, some 6,500 emissaries of the Lubavitcher Rebbe and their guests — from all 50 states and more than 100 countries — are gathered in Crown Heights for a weekend of workshops, Torah classes and special events.

The weekend culminates with a massive banquet at which a rollcall lists every state and country in which the emissaries are found.

Meanwhile, as thousands of Chabad emissaries are gathered in Brooklyn, pro-terror supporters have again been blocking the streets of Manhattan with hate.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of masked terror supporters have taken over the streets of Manhattan calling for the elimination of 7 million Jews. Why does NYC keep issuing them permits? If they aren't, why is the NYPD allowing this to happen? Terror supporters off of our streets! pic.twitter.com/INF4lN7kdI — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 29, 2024

Similar “protesters” attempted to disrupt New York’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but were quickly removed by police.

Pro-Palestine protesters being quickly arrested and dragged away by NYPD for blocking the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Deport every numbskull!!! pic.twitter.com/1fhghQH1gc — ?? Pismo ?? (@Pismo_B) November 28, 2024

Several arrests were made.

