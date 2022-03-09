Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The NYPD Hate Crimes Statistics Summary for February 2022, representing February 1 – February 27 for calendar years 2022 and 2021, show a rise of 409% in hate crime against Jewish New Yorkers. In real terms, the rise is from 11 cases of antisemitic crime in 2021 to 56 in 2022.

Most of the antisemitic attacks targeted Orthodox Jews who are easily identified because of their traditional attire.

The next two groups victimized by hate crimes are Asians (+125%) and Blacks (+100), however, their real numbers are dwarfed in comparison: from 4 in 2021 to 9 in 2022, and from 8 in 2021 to 16 in 2022 respectively.

There were only 3 hate crimes against Muslims in the same period.

For the month of February 2022, New York City saw a 58.7% increase in overall index crime compared to February 2021 (9,138 v. 5,759). Every major index crime category saw an increase for the month of February 2022. Robbery increased by 56% (1,276 v. 818), grand larceny increased by 79.2% (3,762 v. 2.099), and grand larceny auto increased by 104.7% (1,083 v. 529). Citywide shooting incidents decreased by 1.3% (76 v. 77) in February 2022 compared to the same period last year.