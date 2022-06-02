Photo Credit: Pixabay

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an arson case as a possible antisemitic hate crime in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

A building that has a hair salon on the first floor, and apartments upstairs, went up in smoke at around 1:20 am Tuesday, the FDNY said.

Tenants in the building climbed down the fire escape to flee the flames.

But after the flames were extinguished, red swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a wall in a first-floor hallway of the building along with a discarded can of red spray paint, the NYPD said. Accelerant was found on the black wall, according to NBC-4 New York.

The fire was ruled an arson by the FDNY fire marshal.

No one was reported injured in the fire, which took place at 274 Myrtle Avenue.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.