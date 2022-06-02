Photo Credit: Pixabay
illustrative

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an arson case as a possible antisemitic hate crime in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

Advertisement

A building that has a hair salon on the first floor, and apartments upstairs, went up in smoke at around 1:20 am Tuesday, the FDNY said.

Tenants in the building climbed down the fire escape to flee the flames.

But after the flames were extinguished, red swastikas were discovered spray-painted on a wall in a first-floor hallway of the building along with a discarded can of red spray paint, the NYPD said. Accelerant was found on the black wall, according to NBC-4 New York.

The fire was ruled an arson by the FDNY fire marshal.

No one was reported injured in the fire, which took place at 274 Myrtle Avenue.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHashem Truly Runs The World
Next articleIAEA Director Arrives in Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...