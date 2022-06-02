Photo Credit: IAEA Imagebank

Dr. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Israel Thursday evening.

Grossi is expected to meet on Friday with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

On Tuesday this week, Bennett accused Iran in a tweet of stealing classified documents from the UN nuclear watchdog and using the information to “systematically evade nuclear probes.” he also tweeted a link to a Google Drive cache with documents he said prove the allegations.

Iran stole classified documents from the UN’s Atomic Agency @IAEAorg and used that information to systematically evade nuclear probes. How do we know?

Because we got our hands on Iran’s deception plan. It’s right here:https://t.co/qg1Fj7iClA pic.twitter.com/6dAhI6VmmW — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) May 31, 2022

“The exposure of Iran’s systematic program to deceive the IAEA – which was based around documents that Iran stole from the IAEA – is a wake-up call to the world,” Bennett said in a statement last week.

The UN nuclear watchdog agency warned this month that “as of May 15, 2022, Iran’s total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms.”

In addition, the IAEA said Iran is continuing to enrich uranium at levels far higher than the 3.67 percent purity limit set forth in the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal signed by Tehran with world powers.

Moreover, the IAEA said once again that questions still remain about previous undeclared nuclear material found at three sites in Iran — Turquzabad, Marivan and Varamin.

According to the report, Iran now possesses a stockpile of 43.1 kilos of 60 percent-enriched uranium, and 238.4 kilos of 20 percent-enriched uranium.

Although both are deeply problematic, the 60 percent-enriched uranium is of far greater concern, because it is just a short step from that level to reaching the 90 percent-enriched purity level required for an atomic weapon.

A diplomatic source quoted by AFP warned, “The possibility of manufacturing a nuclear explosive cannot be excluded.”