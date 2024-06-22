Photo Credit: igorovsyannykov / Pixabay

(JNS) The New York City Police Department has released a wanted poster featuring a man allegedly involved in an incident where a mob singled out “Zionists” on a southbound No. 5 subway train.

The unidentified man, captured in surveillance footage, is seen wearing a keffiyeh and displaying the colors of the PLO flag on his shoulders. He is described as having dark sunglasses and a chin strap-style beard.

NYPD Detectives are looking for this individual – wanted in connection to a criminal incident on 6/10 inside a packed subway car at Union Square station – where he shouted “raise your hands if you’re a Zionist, this is your chance to get out.” If you know who he is – contact… pic.twitter.com/Yj4aFsDA6O — NYPD Chief of Transit (@NYPDTransit) June 19, 2024

According to police, the suspect chanted on June 10, “Raise your hands if you’re a Zionist. Repeat after me; this is your chance to get out,” while the train was stopped at Manhattan’s Union Square station. The NYPD is seeking the suspect on suspicion of attempted coercion.

The mindless mob on a NYC subway car: "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist. This is your chance to get out." That's an explicit threat @NYPDnews @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/zmDpsx2hYN — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 11, 2024

The incident gained public attention two days later when video footage went viral, prompting one subway rider to file a police complaint. Authorities are urging other passengers who felt threatened, as well as anyone with information about the suspect, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams addressed the incident, stating, “New York City will always protect the right to free speech, but we will never allow our city to descend into lawlessness. Threatening New Yorkers based on their beliefs is not only vile, it’s illegal and will not be tolerated.”

As investigations continue, the NYPD seeks public assistance in identifying and locating the subway suspect, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in addressing such incidents.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

