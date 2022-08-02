Photo Credit: Twitter/Police Chief Marty Reilly.
A gel gun was used to attack a Jewish man in Ramapo, N.Y., on July 31, 2022.

Police in the Town of Ramapo, N.Y., which includes the heavily haredi area of Monsey in Rockland County, have arrested a teen who shot a gel pellet at a Jewish man on Sunday morning.

On Twitter, the Ramapo Police Department stated that the victim was “shot in the face with a gel gun. With some info provided by Chaverim Rockland, we developed leads resulting in the arrest of a juvenile for felony assault, reckless endangerment and weapon possession.”

Chaverim of Rockland is a volunteer Jewish emergency-services group in the Orthodox community. Similar groups can be found in other haredi neighborhoods.

It is the second weekend in a row that someone has attacked Jews in the area. Last week, Ramapo police arrested four individuals ranging in age from 17 to 19 for a series of attacks that took place overnight on July 23-24.

Following the announcement of an arrest in that first case, Police Chief Marty Reilly tweeted that “no one should have to fear being victimized while pushing their baby in a stroller, on any street in Ramapo.”

