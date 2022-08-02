Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
A fleet of Israel Navy boats patrolling the waters in the Mediterranean Sea from threats emanating from the Gaza Strip

Israeli and U.S. naval forces began a four-day maritime exercise in the Red Sea on Monday, stated the U.S. Naval Forces Forces Central Command/U.S. 5th Fleet.

The bilateral training exercise between the United States Fifth Fleet and Israeli naval forces focuses on mission-planning, maritime interdiction and other sea drills.

U.S. Navy ships USS NitzeUSS Lewis B. Puller and USNS Matthew Perry are taking part, as are Israeli Sa’ar-class ships INS Eilat and INS Keshet, according to the statement.

The U.S. Fifth Fleet is headquartered in Bahrain and includes maritime forces operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical pinch points: the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab al-Mandeb.

