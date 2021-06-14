Photo Credit: Pixabay

Professor Sol Green, founder of two schools of social work, passed away in Jerusalem on Monday (June 14), in his 100th year.

The professor was the founder and dean of the Wurzweiler School of Social Work (WSSW) at Yeshiva University and established its well-known “block program.” He was also the founder of the School of Social Work at Bar Ilan University.

Together with his late wife Julia z”l and their children, Nathan and Ezra, Professor Green spent the summer in Canada, where he ran a summer camp for Jewish youth in Montreal.

The Green family spent a year in Melbourne, where Professor Green taught social work at the University of Melbourne and worked with the Jewish community there.

Professor Green immigrated to Israel with his late wife, Julia z”l, in 1990. The couple were involved in many organizations, including Melabev, the Israel Museum, One Family, and Pardes Institute.

In spite of COVID-19 Professor Green led an active lifestyle and in the past few months, he was an enthusiastic participant in many Zoom classes and events, and was an inspiration to his many friends and family members.

The professor is survived by his sons Natan of Tel Aviva nd Ezra of New York, and his brother Pinky of Jerusalem and Zurich, and sister Pearl Fontek of Brooklyn.

Professor Sol Green is to be laid to rest Monday evening at the Eretz HaChaim Cemetery in Har Tuv, near Beit Shemesh. The funeral will available via Zoom. Shiva will be observed in the rear courtyard of the professor’s residence, 7 Graetz Street, Apartment 1 beginning Tuesday morning through Friday afternoon and resuming on Sunday until Monday morning, June 21. (Weekday visiting hours from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Please refrain from visiting between 2 and 4 pm.) Shacharit at 7:15 am. Mincha at 7:35 pm.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.