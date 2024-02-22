Photo Credit: Benny Polatseck/Mayor's Office

The highest-ranking NYPD cop wearing a yarmulka, Inspector Richie Taylor, will be promoted by New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban to Deputy Chief on Friday in an official ceremony.

Taylor has been the recipient of numerous awards, including honors from the Office of the Mayor and the NYPD. He is also an emergency medical technician (EMT) and has served as a member of the Hatzolah emergency medical response service.

A resident of the Midwood section of Brooklyn, Taylor is the commanding officer of the NYPD’s department of community affairs. He and his wife Miri are parents to five children.

Taylor graduated the police academy with honors in 2005 and was first deployed as a patrol officer in Brooklyn South. Five years later he was promoted to sergeant; four years after that he became a lieutenant. By 2016 Taylor was a captain, and four years after that he was promoted to deputy inspector. One year later, in 2021, he was Inspector Taylor.

In addition to Brooklyn, Taylor has also served in East Harlem, Manhattan South.