Photo Credit: Wikimedia / SWinxy

Top-drawer Wall Street law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has hired a company specializing in background checks to screen out job applicants who have participated in antisemitic demonstrations.

Sullivan & Cromwell’s clients have included Goldman Sachs, Google and Tesla.

HireRight has been retained to screen out anti-Israel law school graduates, according to a report published Tuesday by The New York Times quoting a partner in the firm, Joseph Shenker.

Sullivan & Cromwell employs more than 900 attorneys in 13 offices across four continents.

Shenker said the firm will not interrogate applicants about their personal beliefs and opinions; however, he noted that people are “taking their outrage about what’s going on in Gaza and turning it into racist antisemitism.

News footage, social media posts and viral videos will be reviewed by the law firm as part of the effort to screen out applicants who have protested in support of Hamas.

The Iranian-backed Gaza terrorist organization launched a full-scale war against Israel on October 7, 2023, breaking through the border security fence. The terrorists slaughtered some 1,200 people — including many who were tortured, raped, burned and mutilated prior to their murder — and kidnapped some 250 others, dragging them into Gaza captivity.

