Ben & Jerry's ice cream, made in Israel and sold by its Israeli franchise owner.

The Town of Hempstead, Long Island has formally announced a move to cut ties and municipal contracts with Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever.

The move comes in the wake of a decision by Ben & Jerry’s to end the sale of its ice cream in Judea, Samaria and post-1967 areas of Jerusalem, which the company’s independent board of directors referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory” in its statement.

Town of Hempstead opposes BDS and Ben & Jerry’s. July 21, 2021
“We stand with our Jewish neighbors against anti-Semitism and maintain a strong stance against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement,” Hempstead Council member Bruce Blakeman wrote in an open letter Wednesday.

The Town Council invited the public to news briefing on Thursday (July 22) at 10 am, when town officials will announce the Council’s action to direct all town commissioners to cease any contracts and municipal business with Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
