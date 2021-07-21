Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

The Town of Hempstead, Long Island has formally announced a move to cut ties and municipal contracts with Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever.

The move comes in the wake of a decision by Ben & Jerry’s to end the sale of its ice cream in Judea, Samaria and post-1967 areas of Jerusalem, which the company’s independent board of directors referred to as “Occupied Palestinian Territory” in its statement.

“We stand with our Jewish neighbors against anti-Semitism and maintain a strong stance against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement,” Hempstead Council member Bruce Blakeman wrote in an open letter Wednesday.

The Town Council invited the public to news briefing on Thursday (July 22) at 10 am, when town officials will announce the Council’s action to direct all town commissioners to cease any contracts and municipal business with Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever.