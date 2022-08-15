Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals CEO Albert Bourla announced Monday via Twitter that he has contracted COVID-19, and is currently isolating himself.

I would like to let you know that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid. — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) August 15, 2022

“I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid,” Bourla said in his statement.

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral treatment produced by Pfizer that is authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients ages 12 and up who weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds).

“We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world,” the 60-year-old Pfizer CEO said.