Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, in his study.

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals CEO Albert Bourla announced Monday via Twitter that he has contracted COVID-19, and is currently isolating himself.

“I am thankful to have received four doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and I am feeling well while experiencing very mild symptoms. I am isolating and have started a course of Paxlovid,” Bourla said in his statement.

Paxlovid is an oral antiviral treatment produced by Pfizer that is authorized for emergency use by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk patients ages 12 and up who weigh at least 40 kilograms (88 pounds).

“We have come so far in our efforts to battle this disease that I am confident I will have a speedy recovery. I am incredibly grateful for the tireless efforts of my Pfizer colleagues who worked to make vaccines and treatments available for me and people around the world,” the 60-year-old Pfizer CEO said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
