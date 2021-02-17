Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office

Wednesday evening (Israel time) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a communique.

“The conversation was very friendly and warm and lasted about an hour,” according to a statement from the PMO.

“The two leaders noted their long-standing personal ties and said they would work together to further strengthen the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the advancement of the peace agreements between Israel and regional states, the Iranian threat and the challenges of the region, and agreed to continue talks between them.

Biden also praised the prime minister for his leadership in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and the two exchanged views on ways to deal with the pandemic, according to the PMO.