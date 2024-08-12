Photo Credit: Navy Seaman Ashley Berumen

The Pentagon has made an unusual public announcement regarding military operations, revealing that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of the USS Georgia, a guided missile submarine, to the region. This rare disclosure underscores the gravity of the current situation with Iran and Hezbollah threatening to attack Israel.

The USS Georgia, a nuclear-powered vessel, had been stationed in the Mediterranean since July. Its redeployment signals the United States’ commitment to reinforcing Israel’s defense capabilities in the face of escalating tensions.

In addition to the submarine, Secretary Austin has directed the Abraham Lincoln strike group to expedite its deployment to the area. These moves collectively strengthen the US military presence in the region, demonstrating a robust response to the unfolding crisis.

Built back in 1976, the Ohio-class USS Georgia was re-designated to SSGN (cruise missile submarine) in 2004.

On November 25, 2015, Georgia struck a channel buoy and subsequently grounded while entering the Kings Bay, Georgia, Naval Submarine Base. The boat was placed into drydock for inspection and repairs which cost about $1 million. The navy stated that the damage was limited to the exterior of the sub and the hull was not compromised. The commanding officer, Captain David Adams, was relieved of duty.

Georgia is featured in the 1996 Sci Fi movie “Independence Day,” and in the 2020 medical thriller “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright.

