Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia
US Senator Rand Paul in Des Moines, Iowa, 2015

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) has blocked the passage of a Senate bill that would quickly replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, according to a report in Politico.

Last week, the special $1 billion Iron Dome bill passed in Congress with near unanimous bipartisan support.

Advertisement

The bill was then sent to the Senate as a “hotline” – an expedited process that requires all 100 Senators to approve.

Democrats approved the hotline unanimously, but Paul objected, as he wants the funding to be offset from some other expense, such as aid to Afghanistan.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is attempting to include the Iron Dome bill in the government funding bill.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleThe Highest Holidays and Remembering ‘Rebbe’ – Rabbi Moshe Dovid Tendler
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...