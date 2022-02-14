Photo Credit: courtesy, Kyiv Jewish Forum

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday in a televised speech to his nation that it appears this coming Wednesday (Feb. 16) will indeed be “the day of attack” on the country by Russia.

Zelensky told viewers, “We are told that February 16th will be the day of attack,” adding, “We will make it a Union Day. A decree has already been signed; this Wednesday afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is closing its embassy in Kiev and is in the process of temporarily relocated its operations to Levov “due to the dramatic acceleration of buildup of Russian troops.”

Fox News reported Monday night that the State Department is seeking a new location closer to the border of Poland, “where thousands of American troops are being deployed.”

It is estimated there are now at least 130,000 Russian troops massed along the borders of Ukraine complete with air, sea and ground forces as well as the medical supplies and personnel to back up combat forces and contend with casualties.