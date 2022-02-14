Photo Credit: courtesy, Kyiv Jewish Forum
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Lozhkin, President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine and founder of the Kyiv Jewish Forum.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Monday in a televised speech to his nation that it appears this coming Wednesday (Feb. 16) will indeed be “the day of attack” on the country by Russia.

Zelensky told viewers, “We are told that February 16th will be the day of attack,” adding, “We will make it a Union Day. A decree has already been signed; this Wednesday afternoon we will hang national flags, put on blue-yellow ribbons and show the world our unity.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is closing its embassy in Kiev and is in the process of temporarily relocated its operations to Levov “due to the dramatic acceleration of buildup of Russian troops.”

Fox News reported Monday night that the State Department is seeking a new location closer to the border of Poland, “where thousands of American troops are being deployed.”

It is estimated there are now at least 130,000 Russian troops massed along the borders of Ukraine complete with air, sea and ground forces as well as the medical supplies and personnel to back up combat forces and contend with casualties.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
