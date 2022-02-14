Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO
Bahrain Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, with Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in Manama on Feb. 14, 2022

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived Monday night in Manama, Bahrain for the first-ever official visit to the country by an Israeli head of state.

Advertisement

Bennett was welcomed at the airport with an honor guard by Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Industry, the Head of Protocol, the Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain and other senior officials.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet Tuesday with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and the country’s Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa.

The leaders are expected to discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties, in addition to discussing “the importance of peace, advancement and prosperity in the region, and especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz paid an official to Bahrain earlier this month, and signed a security cooperation agreement with the country.

Israel and Bahrain normalized diplomatic ties when they signed the historic Abraham Accords, brokered by then-President Donald Trump, at the White House on September 15, 2020.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleFire Erupts at Western Iran Military Base, Cause Unknown
Next articleUkraine Pres. Zelensky Confirms Russia to Attack on Wednesday – US Closing Embassy in Kiev, Relocating Operations
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...