Photo Credit: Rafael Defense Systems
Israeli "Spike-Firefly" miniature drone produced by Rafael

The US Army is mulling the possibility of purchasing the Israeli Spike-Firefly mini-drone to its arsenal.

Manufactured by Rafael, the drone is a “miniature electro-optical tactical loitering munition,” that is operated by a dismounted soldier and created for use in urban combat scenarios.

Advertisement

“No special skills are required” for its use, Rafael said on its website, adding that it is designed for “light maneuvering ground forces such as Infantry, Marines or Special Forces.”

The drone was among those tested at the US Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment last month, according to Breaking Defense.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNew New York State Yeshiva Regulations Proposed
Next articleIsrael’s 74th Independence Day: The Land from Above
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...