Photo Credit: Rafael Defense Systems

The US Army is mulling the possibility of purchasing the Israeli Spike-Firefly mini-drone to its arsenal.

Manufactured by Rafael, the drone is a “miniature electro-optical tactical loitering munition,” that is operated by a dismounted soldier and created for use in urban combat scenarios.

“No special skills are required” for its use, Rafael said on its website, adding that it is designed for “light maneuvering ground forces such as Infantry, Marines or Special Forces.”

The drone was among those tested at the US Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment last month, according to Breaking Defense.