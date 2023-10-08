Photo Credit: US Central Command (USCENTCOM) / X

The United States has begun moving USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group to the Eastern Mediterranean, USCENTCOM said Sunday evening.

The strike group included the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), as well as the Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Carney (DDG 64), and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80).

The move comes a day after Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, backed by Iran, launched a full-scale war against Israel, invading Israeli territory by land, sea and air. It is seen as a clear message of American support for Israel as it battles Iranian-backed forces on its southern border and maintains a wary eye on Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, across its northern border.

At least 100 Israelis were taken captive and dragged across the border into Gaza, where they are being held hostage by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations. More than 700 people were killed as of 10 pm Sunday night, and more than 2,200 people wounded by Hamas gunfire and rocket attacks.

“We have also taken steps to augment US Air Force F-15, F-16, and A-10 fighter aircraft squadrons in the region,” the statement said. “The US maintains ready forces globally to further reinforce this posture if required.”

“USCENTCOM stands firmly with our Israeli and regional partners to address the risks of any party seeking to expand the conflict,” said General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command.

In addition, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that America will also “rapidly provide” materiel support, including munitions, to Israel.

Strengthening our joint force posture, in addition to the materiel support—including munitions—that we will rapidly provide to Israel, underscores the United States’ ironclad support for Israel. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 8, 2023

In response to the Hamas attack on Israel, and “following detailed discussions” with President Joe Biden, Austin said he has “directed several steps to strengthen DoD posture in the region to bolster regional deterrence efforts.

“Strengthening our joint force posture … underscores the United States’ ironclad support for Israel,” the defense secretary said.

The Israel Defense Forces expressed the country’s appreciation for America’s support in response to the announcements.