Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

Dozens of warplanes attacked at least 150 targets throughout the massive Shujay’a neighborhood in Gaza City, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sunday night.

Around a hundred tons of ammunition were dropped in the attack.

Advertisement





“The Shujay’a neighborhood is also used as a terrorist nest for Hamas and is where many activities against Israel were launched, also as part of the fighting in recent days,” Hagari said.

עשרות מטוסי הקרב תקפו כ-150 מטרות ברחבי סג'עיה.

בתקיפה הוטלו כמאה טון חימושים.

שכונת סג'עיה משמשת גם היא כקן טרור עבור חמאס וממנה יוצאות לפועל פעילויות רבות נגד ישראל, גם במסגרת הלחימה בימים האחרונים >> pic.twitter.com/2L3eqOzUyR — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 8, 2023

In addition, fighters of the 13th Israeli Navy Fleet captured the deputy commander of the southern brigade of the Hamas naval force in Gaza, Muhammad Abu A’ali.

“The suspect is being held and is currently being interrogated by the security system,” the IDF said.