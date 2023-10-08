Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90
IDF air strike in Gaza on May 3, 2023

Dozens of warplanes attacked at least 150 targets throughout the massive Shujay’a neighborhood in Gaza City, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Sunday night.

Around a hundred tons of ammunition were dropped in the attack.

“The Shujay’a neighborhood is also used as a terrorist nest for Hamas and is where many activities against Israel were launched, also as part of the fighting in recent days,” Hagari said.

In addition, fighters of the 13th Israeli Navy Fleet captured the deputy commander of the southern brigade of the Hamas naval force in Gaza, Muhammad Abu A’ali.

“The suspect is being held and is currently being interrogated by the security system,” the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

