The United States has decided to sanction members of the Tzav 9 organization for its activities in blocking the transport through Israel of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gazan enemy.

No sanctions have been imposed against the Hamas-led hijackers and looters in Gaza who have sabotaged the delivery of at least 80 percent of the humanitarian aid shipments entering Gaza and in some cases wounded or killed the truck drivers.

The State Department called Tzav 9 “a violent extremist Israeli group” for its activities in blocking the aid trucks that travel from Jordan through the Jewish State. In some cases, the activists have removed the supplies from the trucks and thrown them on the ground to prevent their delivery to Israel’s enemies in Gaza.

“The Department of State is today designating Tzav 9, a violent extremist Israeli group that has been blocking, harassing, and damaging convoys carrying lifesaving humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in making the announcement.

“For months, individuals from Tzav 9 have repeatedly sought to thwart the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, including by blockading roads, sometimes violently, along their route from Jordan to Gaza, including in the West Bank. They also have damaged aid trucks and dumped life-saving humanitarian aid onto the road,” Miller said.

“On May 13, 2024, Tzav 9 members looted and then set fire to two trucks near Hebron in the West Bank carrying humanitarian aid destined for men, women, and children in Gaza,” Miller said.

It’s important to note that Israeli authorities have arrested those who carry out such activities; however, the United States once again appears to be interfering in domestic Israeli law enforcement.

Earlier this year, the United States blacklisted seven Israelis pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Feb. 1 Executive Order 14115, which states that financial sanctions can be applied to individuals in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria) who are seen as “undermining stability” and “prospects of peace.”

The US Embassy in Jerusalem would not confirm the sources or methodology used to determine who falls under the EO.

It’s also interesting to note that six people were killed in the United States following the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis while being arrested by a police officer in Minnesota. The police officer was subsequently convicted of suffocating Floyd to death — but that didn’t stop members of the Black Lives Matter movement and other supporters who rioted for months in cities across America.

Tens of thousands of people swarmed through the streets for nights of unrest, with reports of shootings, looting and vandalism in some cities.

Protests ravaged at least 140 cities across the United States. The National Guard was activated in at least 21 states. Store owners and car owners — not to mention police departments whose vehicles were destroyed — suffered millions of dollars in damage from the anarchists who torched anything they could, and looted stores whose doors and windows they smashed.

Oddly, the US government saw no reason to sanction any of the vandals, although multiple municipalities found it in their interest to punish some police departments and their officers who were forced to contend with the violence.

And yet the United States now believes it is appropriate and in the country’s best interest to attempt to extend its “enforcement” authority within the territory of a separate, sovereign nation.

“The provision of humanitarian assistance is vital to preventing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza from worsening and to mitigating the risk of famine,” Miller said.

“The Government of Israel has a responsibility to ensure the safety and security of humanitarian convoys transiting Israel and the West Bank enroute to Gaza.

“We will not tolerate acts of sabotage and violence targeting this essential humanitarian assistance.

“We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to promote accountability for those who attempt or undertake such heinous acts, and we expect and urge that Israeli authorities do the same.”

It seems legal accountability in the State of Israel is now required first and foremost to the authority of the United States government — including “accountability” by the Israeli government itself.

There has been no comment from the Israeli government as yet.