Photo Credit: Official White House Photo / Joyce N. Boghosian

White House Press Secretary and presidential spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany released a statement on Monday morning announcing that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After testing negatively consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany wrote.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday.

“As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely,” she concluded.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence both continue to receive negative test results, including on Monday, ahead of the Vice President’s scheduled flight later in the day to Salt Lake City for a vice presidential debate set for Wednesday.

Doctors said Sunday that President Donald Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last Friday evening, “might be” discharged as early as Monday, but had yet to confirm it with a definite discharge plan on Monday morning. The president and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus last week.