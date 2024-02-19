Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The water level in Lake Kinneret (also known as the Sea of Galilee) is approaching the upper red line, which means the lake is nearly at full capacity.

The water level of the lake has risen five centimeters (about two inches) just since Sunday, and currently stands at 1.10 meters (3.61 feet) below the upper red line. Over the past week, abundant winter rain has pushed the water level up by 31 centimeters (just over a foot) over the past week, reaching 209.95 meters (about 689 feet) below sea level.

More rain is expected this week as well. Rain is considered a huge blessing in the Land of Israel.

If the water breaches a level of 208.8 meters (685 feet) below sea level, officials will need to open the Degania Dam in order to avoid flooding from the lake.

According to ecology experts, if the water level drops below the lower red line at 213 meters (699 feet) below sea level, there could be damage to the ecological balance and water quality of the lake.

It is prohibited to pump or use water from Lake Kinneret if the water level drops below the lower red line.