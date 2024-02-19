Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90

The Israel Air Force struck deep into Lebanon early Monday evening, bombing two Hezbollah weapons storage warehouses in the town of Ghaziyeh, on the southern outskirts of Sidon, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border with Israel.

The damage to one of the two sites that were attacked in Sidon.

According to the Lebanese, each site "received" two attacks – a total of 4 attacks were carried out in this area. pic.twitter.com/nbsFJd0FQw — AbuAliEnglish (@AbuAliEnglishB1) February 19, 2024

Weapons that were stored in the facilities went up in a giant fireball as a result of the attack.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters the attack came in response to a Lebanese combat drone that landed in the Galilee, near Tiberias.

דיווחים מלבנון על שריפה ענקית ופיצוצי משנה מהיעד שהותקף נראה כמו ארסנל נשק רציני שהותקף pic.twitter.com/d1YxN8RASS — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 19, 2024

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities adjacent to the city of Sidon in Lebanon,” Hagari said in a statement.

לבנון; זירת התקיפה בגאזיה סמוך לצידון pic.twitter.com/wYxkrdyqBz — בז news (@1717Bazz) February 19, 2024

“The strike was carried out in response to the launch of a UAV toward the Lower Galilee in northern Israel,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a combat drone exploded in an open area in Moshav Arbel. The moshav is located near Lake Kinneret.

The explosion sent teachers and children in a nearby kindergarten racing for a safe space.

Israel Police officers deployed to the scene and found a large crater caused by the explosion, and the remains of a drone. Parts of the drone were found near the children’s kindergarten.

“An examination of the incident suggests that the UAV was most likely launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization earlier today (Monday). The incident is under review.

“Furthermore, over the last few hours, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and al-Adisa in Lebanon,” Hagari added.