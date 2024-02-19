Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon / Flash 90
Israeli F-35 ‘Adir’

The Israel Air Force struck deep into Lebanon early Monday evening, bombing two Hezbollah weapons storage warehouses in the town of Ghaziyeh, on the southern outskirts of Sidon, 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the border with Israel.

Advertisement


Weapons that were stored in the facilities went up in a giant fireball as a result of the attack.

Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters the attack came in response to a Lebanese combat drone that landed in the Galilee, near Tiberias.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities adjacent to the city of Sidon in Lebanon,” Hagari said in a statement.

“The strike was carried out in response to the launch of a UAV toward the Lower Galilee in northern Israel,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a combat drone exploded in an open area in Moshav Arbel. The moshav is located near Lake Kinneret.

The explosion sent teachers and children in a nearby kindergarten racing for a safe space.

Israel Police officers deployed to the scene and found a large crater caused by the explosion, and the remains of a drone. Parts of the drone were found near the children’s kindergarten.

“An examination of the incident suggests that the UAV was most likely launched from Lebanon by the Hezbollah terrorist organization earlier today (Monday). The incident is under review.

“Furthermore, over the last few hours, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and al-Adisa in Lebanon,” Hagari added.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWater Level in Lake Kinneret Approaching Full Capacity
Next articleBrazil’s President Declared ‘Persona Non Grata’ in Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR