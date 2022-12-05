Photo Credit: COJO

A lively group of seniors enjoyed some warm camaraderie and expressed their artistic side by creating colorful suncatchers at a recent COJO Flatbush arts party. A tasty catered lunch topped off the afternoon.

The event, said Naomi Shapiro, Volunteers Coordinator for COJO’s Pikus Senior Enrichment Programs, “was all about fellowship and fun for our seniors, who really look forward to our luncheons and arts parties.”

“Senior programs have always been a vital component of our communal work,” said COJO Flatbush CEO Louis Welz. “It gives us great pleasure to be able to make a difference in the lives of seniors, and we’re thankful we can provide that for them.”

COJO’s regularly scheduled arts parties are designed to get seniors who are generally confined to their homes to spend time socially interacting with their peers and show off their creativity. We invite you to discuss this with your parents, neighbors, or other seniors who would enjoy these monthly get-togethers.

For information about the events, activities, and services COJO Flatbush offers seniors, call 718-377-2900, ext. 342.