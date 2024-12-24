It’s no secret that a high school diploma is the key to escaping dead-end, low-paying jobs and unlocking a future of greater earning power while gaining the deep satisfaction that comes with achievement. You already knew that, of course, but what you may not have known is that you can be holding that key sooner than you ever imagined, thanks to the GED prep classes offered by COJO Flatbush.

The COJO Flatbush Adult Education program, funded by New York City’s Department of Youth and Community Development, provides tuition-free classes for all students in Adult Basic Education (ABE) and High School Equivalency (HSE) preparation. The program is open to New York City residents 18 years old and older.

COJO Flatbush is dedicated to making it easy and convenient for anyone to earn their GED diploma. You can even do so by applying any previous passing Regents exam scores – no matter how many years ago you earned them – toward your equivalency diploma.

For nearly 20 years, COJO Flatbush GED classes have been transforming the lives of people of all ages and from every walk of life:

“When my youngest child started high school, I decided it was time to finally complete my own high school education, so I enrolled in COJO’s GED course,” said Chanie, an energetic wife and mother. I never knew I could use my old Regents exam scores – from thirty years ago! – toward my diploma. When I received my certificate, my family threw me a surprise graduation party.”

“Getting my GED has given me a sense of self-confidence I never had before” said Matt, a father in his mid-thirties. “I recently started college and am working toward a degree in accounting.”

“I was envious of my friends who were in college while I was working at a low-paying dead-end job,” said twenty-year-old Rachel. “Well, I recently earned my GED and I’m making almost twice as much as I was before, with great opportunities for advancement.”

“We deliver many services to our constituents,” said COJO Flatbush Director of Social Services Shulamis Shapiro, “but this is on a whole different level, because we’re able to help people improve their livelihoods and better provide for their families.”

COJO Flatbush CEO Louis Welz put it this way: “These courses are a perfect expression of what COJO is all about. It’s a life-changing experience, enhanced by our flexible scheduling and low-pressure learning environment.”

COJO’s GED course is an open enrollment program, so you can start at your convenience. Classes are available on weekday mornings, evenings, or Sundays. Please take advantage of this tremendous opportunity. To register and for more information, contact Kate Nor, Director of Adult Education, at 718-377-2900 (Ext 350) or [email protected].

