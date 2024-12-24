Photo Credit: Itai Ron/Flash90

At 1:45 AM Tuesday, red alarms sounded in many areas throughout the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the country’s south. The IDF Spokesperson’s Office reported: “Alerts were activated in several areas in the center of the country following a launch from Yemen, the details are being examined.”

Our forces successfully intercepted one launch carried out by the Houthis from Yemen toward the territory of the State of Israel.

1 missile from Yemen intercepted over Jerusalem Rocket alerts sound across Israel tonight. The terrorist threat of the Houthis must be eliminated immediately, pray for American intercession as Israel fights on all sides. pic.twitter.com/Q9cKXBtTgA — Love Majewski (@MajewskiLove1) December 24, 2024

Advertisement





At 01:57 AM, MDA’s 101 emergency call center in the Tel Aviv metro region received a report of a female who was injured while heading to a shelter on Avraham Boyer Street in Tel Aviv. MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated a 60-year-old female to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition, unconscious, with a head injury.

MDA Paramedic Nadim Assi stated: “We saw a 60-year-old woman lying on the floor at home, unconscious, suffering from a head injury. Her family told us she was injured on her way to the shelter. We provided her with life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her in a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital, in serious but stable condition.”

Additional MDA teams treated some 25 people who sustained minor injuries on their way to shelters, or people suffering from panic attacks.

It can be estimated that the Israeli response to all Houthi attacks is approaching. In a speech at the Knesset plenum on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “In recent days, we have instructed the IDF to attack strategic Houthi targets in a precise operation. It is not the first nor the last. We have destroyed significant terrorist assets that the Houthis have used, and the principle we have set is very simple – whoever tries to harm us, we harm him with uncompromising force.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: