Home review In Print South Florida – March 5, 2021 CommunitySouth Florida South Florida – March 5, 2021 By Shelley Benveniste - 22 Adar 5781 – March 5, 2021 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-march-5-2021/2021/03/05/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/sections/community/south-florida/south-florida-march-5-2021/2021/03/05/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Jewish Press Advertisement Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Coronavirus Corona Infections Rising Alarmingly in Haredi Communities Ahead of Sunday’s Scheduled Reopening IDF & Security Gantz on Fox News: Israel Prepared to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Sites Latest News Stories Antisemitism Armed Man Arrested Outside Jewish School in France Israel PM Netanyahu Speaks with Vice-President Kamala Harris Antisemitism 100+ California Scholars Expose New Round of False Claims by Sponsors of Ethnic Studies Coronavirus Corona Infections Rising Alarmingly in Haredi Communities Ahead of Sunday’s Scheduled Reopening IDF & Security Gantz on Fox News: Israel Prepared to Strike Iran’s Nuclear Sites Iran Report: European Powers Scrap US-Backed Plan for IAEA Rebuke of Iran News Briefs News Briefs Israel’s Health Minister Says 90 Percent of Those Over 50 are ‘Vaccinated or Recovered’ Jerusalem Jerusalem Police Officer Attacked, Wounded in Arab Neighborhood Sponsored Post Live in Israel, Study in English Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today The Environment Knesset Committee Warns: No Money to Deal with Next Large Scale Oil Spill Op-Eds Israel’s High Court is Waging War Against Jewish Identity From the Paper Dr. Seuss And The Jews The "Peace" Process / Normalization Tom Friedman Accuses Israel of ‘Abraham Accords Washing’ and Ignoring the Much Preferred ‘2-State’ Something Random from the Week Dov Hikind Leads Rally Outside NBC Protesting SNL Joke Antisemitism David Israel