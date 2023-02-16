Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Dear Dating Coach,

A great guy was just suggested to me and he sounds amazing. We have reached out to his references and others who know him and everyone says that he is outgoing, hardworking, and fun-loving; all qualities that really appeal to me. But when I told a good friend of mine that I would be going out with someone new, she told me she had dated him. She said they went out a bunch of times but both decided they were not interested in moving forward. Now I feel awkward. We are really close. What if I marry this guy? Wouldn’t that be strange? Ugh. Should I just say no?

Dating Around

Dear Around,

It’s Ok If You…

Thank you for your letter. This feels like a complicated position to be in and you are not sure what to do. You are certainly excited about this prospect, but worry that you will be uncomfortable in your close friendship if this works out. You can already picture the future “awkwardness” in their interactions should this go in a positive direction. Is it strange you wonder, to date a guy that someone you care about deeply has already dated? Perhaps it is safer to simply walk away.

Don’t Like Me…

I get it. No one likes to feel uncomfortable. You understand that your friend did not continue to date this guy because they both mutually agreed it was not the right fit. She did not have anything negative or worrying to share about him. Yet, you are still thinking about walking away from a guy that sounds like he might be the right fit for you.

Not Everyone Has Good Taste.

There are really two parts to this. First, if you are so blessed as to marry this guy, you will likely get past any hint of awkwardness with your friend fairly quickly. She only dated him. They moved on and so will any hint of discomfort. Second, even if it continues to feel strange when she is around, it does not warrant not dating someone who might be your zivug. A marriage to the right person will definitely trump the “chance” that you might feel “weird” around your friend. (Additionally, may I suggest a more discreet approach to dating in general, where it is unnecessary to share “names” with your friends before you even connect with someone.) Finally, grab this opportunity with positivity and enthusiasm as a FIRST chance for you to meet the right person regardless of anyone else’s taste and experience. This is a moment you don’t want to pass up. So, sit down and enjoy the date night.