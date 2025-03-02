Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Q: Is there a better way to make decisions? How come I can’t seem to just make a decision and stick with it?

A: Why is it so hard to make decisions? Why do we make so many poor decisions? Why do so many lawyers (or doctors or other professionals) fail to recommend their own career path to others? Why do so many young fail to save for retirement? Why do so many people eat too many helpings of dessert? What’s the problem with our decision-making process?

Chip and Dan Heath examine these questions in their book Decisive: How to Make Better Choices in Life and Life. The Heath brothers identify the four villains of decision making that interfere with making good choices. I’ve outlined these four villains below:

Narrow Framing. Often we look at decision-making as a binary choice. Should I do this or that? Should I take a weeklong vacation or stay home and go to work? Should I buy that wacky purple sweater or not? Should I move to the big city or stay in the small town. The Heaths argue that restricting yourself to two choices limits your alternatives – and that in reality you might not even consider other options that would be better. Maybe you should take three days off and go away, maybe you should take the week off and stay home. Maybe you should buy a different wacky sweater, or wacky purple socks. Narrow framing ultimately limits your options and can lead to poor decision-making.

Instead, Chip and Dan Heath suggest the WRAP method for making decisions. Below, I’ve explained their ideas to counterattack the villains of decision making:

W iden your options. Don’t go with a “whether or not” decision. Instead think “and” instead of “or.” If you find that you are stuck, find someone else who has solved this problem in the past, seek people who you are close to, then research people outside your circle.

Decisions will never be easy – but if you stay away from the four villains of decision making and make an attempt to WRAP it up, you just might be a more decisive and successful person!

