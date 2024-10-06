Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Carpet



Advertisement





What is the link between carpeting and dementia? I can understand your skepticism. No doubt you are already having serious doubts about this subject. Still, my brain was developing this chapter as I was waking from a sound sleep. I considered writing the title on the notepad near my bed, then considered waking in the wee hours to write, but decided that if it was worth remembering, I would be able to write about it in the morning. And here we are!

We are probably the only family in Jerusalem which has wall to wall carpeting. It is a throw-back to my years living in the U.S. where it was essential to keep the house warm in the winter months. Here in Israel (which you might rightly recall is in the Middle East), the amount of sand and dust which finds its way onto our floors is quite shocking. Hence most people prefer tiles or marble which can be washed easily. You might think this is of no relevance whatsoever, but everything in life is connected – so read on.

After more than thirty years in our current home, we have changed the carpet only once. I resisted the urge to adopt a puppy (which I would adore) in order to maintain some order inside our home. Puppy accidents are inevitable and I really did not want stains on the carpet. One must have some standards! I know the joy of having a dog, but usually a large back yard is handy (and I have a tiny one), and I have had my plate quite full caring for Hubby for the last fifteen years. Nothing is as sweet as a shih tzu jumping on your chest to wake you up and licking your face in the morning, but I digress (my one weakness).

As we get older, falling is the most frequent danger that we all will experience. Doctors will tell you this, but until it happens to someone you love, you will likely not believe them. Falling can result from instability, from a shoe getting caught on a paving stone or the edge of a small area rug, from feeling faint or blacking-out, from not noticing a step or a curb, even tripping over our own feet can cause a fall. The list is endless. Out of door accidents are extremely serious as our fragile bodies-compounded with our weight, crash on stones, sidewalks, and uneven roads, often resulting in broken bones and hospitalization. Falls inside the home can be just as bad when falling on ceramic tiles, marble or other hard flooring. It is only the lowly carpet (wall to wall only), which has a thick pad of cushioning under it, which can soften the blow. Area rugs are enemies as well, the chance of catching one’s foot on the edge and tripping as a result is massive. A good friend of mine, actually heeded my warning as her husband was falling a great deal in the bedroom. She placed wall to wall carpet in the room and she repeatedly mentioned what a blessing it was in his situation.

I now look at my pristine carpet of years gone by, and see upon it “Hubby history.” Blood stains from serious falls have been impossible to remove completely. If I had asked Mr. Google immediately, I might have had more success, but when the blood is flowing from your loved one’s body, cleaning techniques are not at the top of your “research-to-do” list. For the record, blood must be removed very quickly or it stains a carpet. Trust me.

We will not even discuss the stains which are under the dining table from food accidents, which only compound the unique new decor.

In the past, I have hired costly carpet cleaners to come and do their magic. They leave a sparkling carpet and then the next day the stains reappear. There should be a law requiring refunds for disappointing expenditures.

You have possibly heard that most accidents actually happen in the home. It is true. You can trust me once again on this fact. I would never mislead you.

Whilst I do not expect every caregiver to rush to order wall-to-wall carpeting just because I have shared this concern with you, there might be one or two of you who decide a particular room, like a bedroom or family room, might be worthy of consideration. Any decision which includes removing area rugs (which are dangerous beyond description) and installing softer surfaces will actually can be quite possibly, or literally, life-saving.

Suddenly I had a flashback of my mother and father’s home fifty years ago. It was the fashion to have wall-to-wall carpeting in the bathroom. Dad made a paper pattern of the shape of the area and meticulously cut the washable carpeting to fit perfectly. As foolish as this may sound, after watching Hubby fall in our bathrooms more times than I can recount, I know that he would have suffered far less bruising and head traumas if we still carpeted our bathrooms today. Now our trendy marble and stone floors afford unexpected but very real dangers to our loved ones.

Should you decide to install fitted carpeting in your home. I promise that the first time your loved one should fall on the softened surface, you will realize that you made a good decision. The second, third or fourth time, you will send me a blessing. As I need all the “help” I can get, they will be gratefully accepted.

Share this article on WhatsApp: