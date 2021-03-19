Photo Credit: Jewish Press

This week, I acquired an interesting book titled Shevile Olam Chadash, which was the first extensive geographical and detailed description of America printed in Hebrew. Published in 1870 in Warsaw, Poland, it targeted the European reader and potential American immigrant.

Shevile Olam Chadash gives us insight into the widespread longing for the New World felt by the oppressed Jews in Eastern Europe and describes in detail the topography, climate, borders, populations, and industries of all the major cities of the Americas: Canada, United States, Mexico, West Indies, South America (with an appendix on Australia).

Advertisement



It also discusses history, well-known residents, and places of public interest including libraries, prayer-houses, theaters, universities, and planetariums.