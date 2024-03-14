On Thursday, March 21 (from 1 to 3 p.m.) experts from Maimonides Health will hold an open-to-all event to spread awareness of colorectal cancer, the second-leading cause of cancer death in New York City.

One of the highlights of the event will be a 12-feet inflatable colon, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to walk through and learn about different aspects of colon health and colorectal cancer. Experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide valuable information on when and how to get a colonoscopy, risk factors, prevention strategies, and available treatment options.

The event is organized by Maimonides Cancer Screening Program. Maimonides oncologists and colorectal cancer experts will also be in attendance to speak with participants and media about colon health, cancer risk factors, and the importance of early screening. It will take place Maimonides Medical Center Main Lobby, 4802 10th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219.