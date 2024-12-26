Photo Credit: Avigail Piperno Beer

Driving on Yehuda Hamaccabi Street in Modiin, I couldn’t help but reflect on the profound significance of my location. The street honors Judah Maccabee, the fearless leader of the Jewish army that triumphed over the mighty Greek forces and purified the Temple. Modiin itself is named after Matityahu Hamodai, Judah’s father and the priest who ignited the spark of resistance. The historical and spiritual connections felt like an unmistakable call to pen some thoughts in honor of Chanukah.

The holiday of Chanukah offers us a lens through which to view not only the miracles of the distant past but also the extraordinary victories unfolding before our eyes today. While the tragedy of Simchat Torah 2023 is a searing wound in our collective memory – and will remain an open wound until the hostages are returned – Chanukah compels us to recognize the hand of the Almighty in safeguarding Am Yisrael amidst unimaginable adversity.

Before October 7, Iran – through its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria – believed it had strategically encircled Israel, and was poised to deliver a crushing blow. The horrific atrocities committed by Hamas on that day plunged our nation into grief and rage. Yet, in its aftermath, Israel mounted an unprecedented response. Hamas’s military infrastructure has been dismantled, Hezbollah’s forces neutralized, Assad has fallen, and Syria’s military apparatus is crippled. Even Iran, long perceived as untouchable, has found itself exposed and vulnerable following Israel’s retaliatory strikes on October 26. This is nothing short of miraculous – a decisive victory unparalleled since the Six Day War of 1967.

The Chanukah story tells of a vastly outnumbered and underprepared Jewish army that overcame the Greek empire and restored the Temple. Today, we are blessed with modern-day Maccabees – brave soldiers who embody the same courage and faith as their ancient predecessors.

My friend and partner, Eliezer Goldberg, spoke extensively during our recent U.S. trip about his brother Rav Avi Goldberg, who gave his life defending our homeland. Eliezer recalled how Rav Avi carried a sefer in one hand and a rifle in the other, seamlessly integrating his spiritual and physical duties. To Rav Avi, there was no contradiction – only harmony between protecting Am Yisrael and upholding Torah values. His example echoes the teachings of Rav Aharon Lichtenstein, who, in his essay The Ideology of Hesder, articulated that military service is a mitzvah:

“The halachic rationale for hesder [post high school yeshivot that combine intensive Torah study and IDF service] does not, as some mistakenly assume, rest solely upon the mitzvah of waging defensive war…. The rationale rather rests upon… the fact that military service is often the fullest manifestation of a far broader value: gemilut chasadim, the empathetic concern for others and action on their behalf. This element defined by Chazal [our sages, of blessed memory] as one of the three cardinal foundations of the world, is the basis of Jewish social ethics, and its realization, even at some cost to single-minded development of Torah scholarship, virtually imperative…”

Particularly this Chanukah, after having witnessed firsthand both devastating challenges and incredible miracles, it behooves us to express our boundless gratitude to the Almighty, who showers His nation with kindness, and to His holy messengers – our valiant and heroic warriors – whose sacrifices and bravery ensure our survival and freedom.

