Photo Credit: Rosally Saltsman

Although camels no longer meander along the streets of Israel, there are still about 3000 left in the country, at zoos, in Bedouin villages, at tourist sites (like the Dead Sea and Eilat) and at the Negev Camel Ranch, a ranch with the largest herd of camels (50-100) in Israel, that tourists can come and ride.

Most camels live in the South of Israel, and as you approach Dimona, there are camel crossing signs on the highway.

Advertisement





The Negev Camel Ranch, was opened 38 years ago by Ariel and Gila Ullmann. Aside from camel tours, they also offer desert hospitality and lodging – guesthouses with modern conveniences. From a young age, Ariel Ullmann used to spend his vacations shepherding Bedouin camels, an unusual part-time job, even in Israel. He learned to speak fluent Arabic from the Bedouins. He later studied Zoology at Tel Aviv University before opening the ranch with his wife, who decided to go along for the ride.

Camels are mentioned in the Torah, of course. And in Israel there are one humped –camels (dromedaries). When they chew their cud, they move their lips which, from up close, makes them almost look like they’re praying.

“Camel, “gamal” in Hebrew, is thus called because it is weaned from water,” says Ariel, (nigmal – weaned). “It’s also associated with gemilut chassadim because it transports people’s needs back and forth in the desert.”

Ariel trains the camels and his wife, Gila, does the business end of running the ranch. The Ullmanns live at the ranch, where they raised their three children – two daughters and a son. Their children also work there, taking visitors out on the trails, when they’re on vacation from their studies.

The camels all have names and most have been born and reared on the ranch. Ariel’s favorite is Golda, though he says he doesn’t like to play favorites.

Camels begin their training at age 4. The first year and a half they remain with their mothers. The camels are treated with kid gloves (to mix a metaphor) and are trained in the most humane way anywhere in the world, a unique and personal method of training Ullmann developed, that leads to friendly and calm camels. They have an unusually long life span at the ranch due to kind treatment they enjoy. “The tourists are important to us,” says Ariel, “but the camels are more important.” The caravan camels are females since they are gentler and easier to handle. Male camels are only kept on the ranch for breeding purposes.

When they die, the camels are sent to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority where they are fed to the vultures.

Tourists can choose between tours ranging between 1-4 hours that go along the ancient Incense Route, Nabatean trails and Wadis. The tours are open to all ages and are reasonably priced.

Tourist sites nearby include the Yerucham Lake Park and Ramon Crater.

Negev Camel Ranch website: www.cameland.co.il

Reservations online

Tel: 972-8-6552829