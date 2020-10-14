Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Way out on the hilltops of the Judean Mountains, there is a small farm called Nachalat Avot.

It’s a farm built by a very idealistic young man. The farm consists of 6 young men, who all together are raising and herding sheep on the mountaintop.

The young man in charge, Avraham, is an orphan whose mother and youngest brother were killed in a terrible automobile accident, in which Avraham was also injured at the young age of 10. Avraham’s father has been in prison since 1990, for committing a crime against Arabs in Israel, leaving Avraham to basically fend for himself, at a very young age.

A very generous and wonderful family took Avraham and his older brother in like their own. However a child without their natural parents at their side is not quite the same.

Avraham has built this farm single handedly. He has managed to gather up some funds from some savings his late mother had put aside for him, and from funds that were granted to him at the time of the accident so that he may be able to set up some kind of normal life for himself as he gets older. All in all it’s not much.

Avraham had a yeshiva background his whole life, and has a soft spot for others in need. The 5 other young men he has working on his farm, are boys that couldn’t find themselves in regular yeshiva settings and were headed for the streets to try their luck and see what would come up. Avraham was looking for help at his farm but had no funds to pay for hiring anyone.

So Avraham turned to his yeshiva, which is located on one of the farms right outside of Jerusalem. It’s a place for boys who need to learn outside of the box. A place with a vision for each person, a way that fits each one differently. Avraham took a few boys from this yeshiva that were on their way out to explore the world from the other side of the fence. He gives them room and board and in return they help him build the farm, herd the sheep and keep guard from the Arabs. All these boys are now busy settling the land and being very productive in a positive way.

The way the situation works on the farms that are built on the mountaintops of Judea and Samaria is the following;

The farms are usually based on the outskirts of the nearest active settlement. The land that the farms are built on are not cleared by the government for building homes. However they are approved for herding cattle.

Yet if any of the Arab inhabitants that live in the surrounding areas decide to cultivate the surrounding grounds around the settlements, which don’t belong to them, then by an old Jordanian law, they will now belong to the Arabs and not the Jews.

This law states, that ever since the Six-Day War, when the land in Judea and Samaria was returned to the Jewish people, any land which the Arabs cultivate will now belong to them. Therefore it is imperative that the more cattle farms that are built on the mountaintops surrounding all the settlements, the more Jewish-owned land will exist.

However, the help handed out from the government to help this cause is sadly very little.

Therefore I am turning to all of you for your support.

Firstly, for the support to help keep the Jewish land in our ownership.

And secondly to help this wonderful young man who is sticking his life out on the edge, daily herding and caring for his flock, to help remain and grow on the farm that he built.

The bigger the flock of cattle he has the larger the amount of land that he will be able to receive by law to herd his flock. Thus, enlarging Jewish sovereignty in the area. At the moment he has 30 sheep which he would like to expand to 300.

Please see how important this cause is.

Avraham is taking care of young Jewish boys so that they have work and stay on the right Jewish path.

Avraham is making sure that the land of Israel stays in our reign, in a positive and productive manner, without any wars or aggressive battles.

And in this way even from far away you too will have a direct hand in building the land of Israel forever.

It is also written how G-d is the father of all orphans. So I call out to everyone, Hashem’s son needs your help.

For more information email Michal Popper: 3030ffh@gmail.com. To make a tax exempt donation send it to: The Jewish Press Foundation 4915 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11204.