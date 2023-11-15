Photo Credit: Jewish Press

There are over 20 different varieties of apples: Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, McIntosh, and Granny Smith, just to name a few. And it doesn’t matter which one you prefer as they are all scrumptious and there is nothing quite as satisfying as sinking your teeth into a juicy, and crisp apple. Some of us live in the biggest apple out there: New York, which grows over 29.5 million bushels of apples a year, making it the 2nd largest producer after Washington state.

As we are in late fall, apples are growing everywhere. So many people enjoy taking their family out for apple-picking. It’s the perfect food for this time of year with Thanksgiving coming up. Many will be cooking cider and apple pie. Apples are so versatile in the culinary world; you can use them for cookies, jams, oatmeal, and smoothies. Or you can enjoy them as simple wedges with shmeared peanut butter.

Whether they come in red, yellow, or green, apples are the quintessential autumn food. And the quintessential apple is shiny and sweet.