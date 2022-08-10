Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Baby. That’s tinok in Hebrew. My neighbor told me a few weeks ago that tinok has the same letters as tikkun, the act of fixing something. Usually not your toaster but something that’s of greater importance to the world.

Maybe that’s why everyone loves babies. We see and project and imagine such possibility onto the blank slate of a baby’s pudgy punim. Who knows, this baby might one day…discover the cure for cancer, bring peace to the Middle East, usher in the days of Mashiach…or maybe even be Mashiach (or Mashiach’s wife).

Advertisement



And speaking of babies, I just became a grandma for the first time. My granddaughter’s name is Emuna, born on Lag B’Omer. Feel free to call me Savti Ruchama.